Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz honored with banner on World Meteorological Day

ATLANTA — If you look up at the skyline on Monday, you’ll notice a familiar face.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union is honoring Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz for World Meteorological Day, which was established on March 23, 1950.

The credit union will display a banner of Nitz across a 450-foot high digital display on its building downtown at 100 Peachtree Street. The banner, which spans the length of two basketball courts, will be up for 24 hours.

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Nitz joined WSB-TV Channel 2 in January 2006. He is a 30-year member of the American Meteorological Society and is also a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) by the same organization. CBM is the highest certification a broadcast meteorologist can obtain.

He was one of the first meteorologists in the country to complete this rigorous certification. He can be seen weekdays on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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