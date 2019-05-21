School district will enforce tougher punishments for students caught vaping THC

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has been telling you about the vaping concerns all around metro area. Now, a local district will enforce stricter punishments for student vaping THC.
The Cherokee County School Board recently passed a zero-tolerance synthetic policy and these cases will be treated as a felony marijuana offense.
The student would have to prove it was not synthetic THC to avoid the most serious punishment.
TODAY AT 4 ON CHANNEL 2: We'll break down all the penalties a student could face plus reaction from parents and students to the policy.
Channel 2's Tom Regan has been following the growing vaping problem in Georgia schools.
Dozens of students have been sent to the hospital in the past year, including recently in Hall and Paulding counties.
