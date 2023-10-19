Former Cherokee deputy pleads guilty to sexually assaulting inmate at jail he supervised

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former deputy who supervised the Cherokee County Jail until June 2019 has now pleaded guilty to his own criminal charges.

Two female inmates made allegations that Richard Gilleland, now-55, sexually assaulted them inside the jail. Sheriff Frank Reynolds told Channel 2 Action News that there was only enough evidence to charge Gilleland based on one of the women’s accusations.

“There are portions of the jail that are not monitored by video surveillance it is our belief that he took the female to that portion of the jail that is not videotaped,” Reynolds said after Gilleland’s arrest.

The sheriff said the alleged assault took place in an office on at least two separate occasions with the same inmate.

He was charged with sexual assault by a correctional officer and violation of oath of office.

Court documents show that Gilleland entered a negotiated guilty plea on Wednesday. He was sentenced to spend three years in prison to be followed by 12 years of probation.

He will also be required to register as a Georgia sex offender.

