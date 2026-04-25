City of Woodstock wants to know what you think about new park plans

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The city of Woodstock is working on a master plan for a new park, and they would like to know what you think.

A public input meeting for the the Johnston Park Master Plan will be held April 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St.,

The city plans to create a passive park from the undeveloped property accessed off of Main Street.

Passive parks contain minimal infrastructure. Such parks are designed for more unstructured recreation, for enjoying nature and for preserving the landscape.

Active parks include more amenities such as athletic fields or swimming pools.

The event will include a brief presentation of the area’s current conditions and ideas for its use at 5:45 p.m.

“Johnston Park is a rare opportunity to preserve a beautiful natural area right in the heart of our community,” said Brian Borden, Parks and Recreation Director. “We want residents to play an active role in shaping this space so it truly reflects the community’s vision for a peaceful and accessible place to enjoy nature.”

For more information on the city’s current and planned parks, visit the city’s parks and recreation website.

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