Cherokee County fixes emergency sirens before storm

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County says 57 of its 58 emergency sirens were fixed, hours before the remnants of Arthur hit Georgia.

Cherokee County officials told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna they received an error message from their emergency system on Wednesday, preventing them from transmitting to the sirens.

Channel 2 first alerted you about the problem on Wednesday.

Over the next 24 hours, contractors worked to identify the problem before the storm’s arrival.

On Thursday afternoon, the county said it discovered that a Woodstock siren was stuck in transmit mode, blocking signals from reaching the rest of the system.

The county took the malfunctioning siren offline and rebooted the system, restoring the remaining 57 sirens to normal operation.

“That outdoor warning system is just one part of our overall notification system plan for our residents. So if one goes out, you have some others, but we really like it when everything is working together,” Cherokee County communications director Erika Neldner said.

However, Neldner stresses that it is important for people to sign up for emergency alerts from multiple locations so they can receive alerts even if one system fails.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group