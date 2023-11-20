Canton brewery honors man electrocuted to death in Lake Lanier with special release cider

CANTON, Ga. — A Cherokee County brewery has released a special batch of cider to honor the memory of the 24-year-old man who was electrocuted in Lake Lanier earlier this year.

“T.S.M.”, a barrel-aged house cider, was brewed by Reformation Brewery in Canton in memory of Thomas Shepard Milner, who died in July after he jumped off the dock at his family’s home and was shocked by electricity in the water.

T.S.M. was aged in a cinnamon whiskey barrel.

You can buy the cider at their Canton location.

Proceeds from the special release will benefit the Feral Cat Program of Georgia.

“Shep was an animal lover who enjoyed a close friendship with his beloved cat for many years,” the brewery said in a statement. “Come raise a glass to honor a loved one lost too soon, and help raise funds for the family-selected charity.”

©2023 Cox Media Group