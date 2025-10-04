Calling artists: Canton is looking for sculpture to grace Heritage Park

CANTON, Ga. — The City of Canton is calling on sculpture artists to submit designs for a new public art piece to be installed in Heritage Park.

The sculpture will be located near the Waleska Street Bridge in Heritage Park. The park spans 48 acres and includes a walking trail, recreational fields and a playground.

The Canton Cultural Arts Commission, established in 2021, is overseeing the project as part of its mission to enhance the city’s public spaces through art.

A budget of $20,000 has been allocated for the project.

Artists are encouraged to create a piece that delivers iconic imagery and a memorable aesthetic, while also reinforcing community-building with a welcoming theme. The design should emphasize connection and movement, reflecting the park’s role as a hub for recreation and community activities.

The City of Canton will provide a $300 stipend to up to three finalists for the development of their concepts. The selected artist will be responsible for the design, fabrication, delivery and installation of the sculpture, with the city handling the installation of the concrete pad based on the artist’s specifications.

The Canton Cultural Arts Commission aims to promote arts and culture as essential elements of life in Canton, thereby fostering community connectivity and economic development. This sculpture project is part of a broader effort to expand the city’s public art initiatives.

For more information on the project, visit the request for qualifications.

