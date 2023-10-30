Authorities searching for Cherokee County 13-year-old who disappeared nearly a month ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a teenager who disappeared in early October.
Cherokee County Schools police officials told Channel 2 Action News they are looking for 13-year-old Gladis Escobar of Canton, who was last seen leaving a Creekview High School football game willingly with another student on Oct. 6.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Since her disappearance, authorities said she has posted on social media photos of herself with a changed appearance.
Officials said although she is not believed to be in danger, her family misses her and wants her to come home.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police investigating suspected kidnapping attempt in Atlanta that caused traffic delays on I-20
- Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office says
- 2 killed, 18 injured in shooting in Tampa entertainment district; suspect in custody
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information regarding Escobar’s disappearance is asked to call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group