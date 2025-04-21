Chance of rain throughout week in north Georgia

After a beautiful, warm and dry holiday weekend, we are going to be trending a lot wetter for the work week.

A more active weather pattern will be with us, with at least a small chance of rain each day this week.

Our wettest days are most likely Tuesday and Wednesday due to a cold front coming in and stalling.

Initially, many areas from metro Atlanta to points south will not see all that much by late Tuesday night. But there will be a number of areas north of I-20 that will get at least a half inch of rain, and 1 to 2 inches in some areas.

We are expecting more rain by the end of the week. Areas including Atlanta could see 1 to 2 inches of rain – maybe even locally in heavier amounts.

Toward the end of the month of April, we will see some dryer weather returning.

