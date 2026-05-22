Woman accused of chasing down dog in Audi, killing it

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested by Villa Rica police, accused of hitting and killing a dog intentionally.

Police arrested Kendra Yulisha Ashe, 37, of Dallas, was arrested after investigators said she chased down a dog in her Audi intentionally kill it.

Investigators said the incident happened at around 10 p.m. May 8 as Ashe was leaving a party at Westhampton Way in the Brookshire Townhomes subdivision of Villa Rica.

The crash was captured on surveillance video. This allowed investigators to develop a timeline of events and track down the vehicle and driver involved.

Police were able to interview the driver and, after getting a search warrant, processed the vehicle with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit. Her cell phone was also seized.

Ashe was arrested May 15 and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

She was taken to the Carroll County Jail, where she posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group