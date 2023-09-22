Braves’ Max Fried shut down for rest of regular season with blister on his pitching hand

WASHINGTON — Atlanta Braves placed star pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list for a blister on his left index finger. The move means that Fried’s regular season is over.
Fried pitched for six innings in the Braves’ 10-3 win over the Nationals on Thursday night. He gave up only three hits and one home run and struck out seven.
“Outing felt great. Toward the end, the finger filled up with a little bit of fluid. Drained it. Kind of take it day-by-day,” Fried told reporters after Thursday night’s game. “It’s something that obviously happens often. It’s more about managing it and dealing with it.”
While his regular season is over, Fried’s stint on the injured list will end a day before the Braves open up the National League Division Series.
Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7. The NL East division champions are expected to claim the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NL, so they won’t know who they are facing until after the Wild Card series is completed.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
