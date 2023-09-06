Braves magic number: What do the Atlanta Braves need to win NL East?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are seeking their sixth straight National League East title.

As of right now, the Braves are currently at the top of the NL East standings by 14.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies. For the No. 1 league seed, the Braves are up six games over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So where does their “magic number” to clinch the division stand?

Any combination of Braves victories and Phillies losses that equals the magic number will result in the NL East Division title for the Braves.

To calculate the magic number, take the number of games remaining on the leading team’s schedule, add the number one, and subtract the number of games the first-place team leads by in the loss column.

Each time the Braves win, that reduces the magic number by one. Each time the Phillies lose, that also reduces the magic number by one.

The Braves and Phillies play each other Sept. 11-13 in Atlanta and Sept. 18-20 in Philadelphia.

