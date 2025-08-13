Braves, Heritage Auctions finalizing settlement on Hank Aaron’s 715th HR memorabilia

ATLANTA — The court battle over memorabilia from the night Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron broke the home run record may soon be over.

The Heritage Auctions informed a federal court that it’s finalizing a resolution with the Atlanta Braves regarding its lawsuit.

“The court order is an administrative instruction to conserve court resources in the meantime while the parties are working toward a resolution. Currently that resolution it is not yet finalized, but we expect it to be soon, at which point a joint statement will be made,” a spokesperson for Heritage Auctions told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday.

The Braves have not responded yet to our request for a comment.

Aaron hit his record-breaking 715th home run on April 8, 1974. In honor of the 50th anniversary last year, Heritage Auctions planned to auction off the bases and home plate they say were from that night.

The company’s website also listed seven other Braves game-used jerseys, bats and a baseball cap as part of the auction.

The Braves sent the Texas-based auction company a cease-and-desist letter questioning the authenticity of the items and how they were acquired. In return, Heritage Auctions sued the Braves claiming they damaged its reputation.

