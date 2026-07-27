Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. for Mets series

ATLANTA — He’s back.

The Atlanta Braves activated Ronald Acuña Jr. off the injured list following his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves optioned Brewer Hicklen to Gwinnett to make room for Acuña on the roster.

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Acuña had been on the injured list since early June after he strained his left hamstring. He was sidelined for the same injury in May. This time around, he missed 38 games.

He started off his rehab assignment in Florida before joining the Stripers for games last week through this weekend. Acuña told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday that he felt ready to return to the team for the current road trip.

“I’m feeling much better, way better than before,” he said.

“I’m ready to go.”

The Braves will face the Mets for a 3-game series in New York and return home on Thursday for a 4-game series with the Washington Nationals.

"I'm feeling much better, way better than before.....Ready to go."



Ronald Acuna Jr. is ready to return to the big club. Says the @Braves called him a few days ago but he said he needed a few more games to get ready.



He is waiting for the call.



(🎥 @DHickoxWSB ) @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bjrRTIP4pG — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) July 25, 2026

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