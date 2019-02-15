  • JUST IN: 'All clear' given at Atlanta airport after bomb squad called in

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The bomb squad was called to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday morning in response to a suspicious package.

    The Atlanta Police Department has since cleared the scene. 

    Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein was at the airport to fly to Orlando for Atlanta Braves Spring Training and saw the commotion.

    Klein tweeted a photo that shows part of the baggage claim area roped off.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories