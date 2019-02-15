JUST IN: 'All clear' given at Atlanta airport after bomb squad called in

ATLANTA - The bomb squad was called to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday morning in response to a suspicious package.
The Atlanta Police Department has since cleared the scene.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein was at the airport to fly to Orlando for Atlanta Braves Spring Training and saw the commotion.
Klein tweeted a photo that shows part of the baggage claim area roped off.
“All clear” just given by @Atlanta_Police https://t.co/VuezmpSlXN— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) February 15, 2019
Give yourself time to get out of @ATLairport - suspicious package has bomb squad out pic.twitter.com/0V4xSFT4MR— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 15, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}