Boil water advisory for parts of Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Roswell after a water main break.
The break happened Friday at Warsaw Road and Holcomb Bridge Road. The boil water advisory impacts about a quarter-mile radius.
Fulton County officials say they have already started pulling samples in the area. Testing must be done before the advisory can be lifted.
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The county says people and restaurants in the area should:
- Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container.
- Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil.
- Remove the water from the heat source and allow it to cool before use.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those under a boil water advisory should use boiled tap water or bottle water for:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing food and preparing food and baby formula
- Making ice
- Drinking water for pets
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