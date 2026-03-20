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Boil water advisory for parts of Roswell

Boil water advisory

ROSWELL, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Roswell after a water main break.

The break happened Friday at Warsaw Road and Holcomb Bridge Road. The boil water advisory impacts about a quarter-mile radius.

Fulton County officials say they have already started pulling samples in the area. Testing must be done before the advisory can be lifted.

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The county says people and restaurants in the area should:

  • Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container.
  • Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil.
  • Remove the water from the heat source and allow it to cool before use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those under a boil water advisory should use boiled tap water or bottle water for:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing food and preparing food and baby formula
  • Making ice
  • Drinking water for pets

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