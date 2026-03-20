Boil water advisory for parts of Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Roswell after a water main break.

The break happened Friday at Warsaw Road and Holcomb Bridge Road. The boil water advisory impacts about a quarter-mile radius.

Fulton County officials say they have already started pulling samples in the area. Testing must be done before the advisory can be lifted.

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The county says people and restaurants in the area should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container.

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil.

Remove the water from the heat source and allow it to cool before use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those under a boil water advisory should use boiled tap water or bottle water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

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