Boil water advisory in effect for part of Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in eastern Paulding County after a water main break on Womack Avenue.
The county water system said there is a wide area of water loss and low water pressure for their customers along Highway 92 and these subdivision streets: Paige Street, Womack Avenue, Presidential Drive, Viola Drive, Kensley Way but not neighbors on Holland Drive.
[RELATED: What to do (and what not to do) during a boil water advisory]
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Paulding County has issued a boil water advisory for several streets off Highway 92 https://t.co/d5XtpyLnAU pic.twitter.com/ia1CHUZaxo— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 13, 2019
The county says customers in those areas should boil all water prior to drinking, cooking or preparing food until further notice.
Water officials did not provide an estimated time for the repairs or when the adivsory would be lifted.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Intruder forced his way into woman's home and assaulted her, police say
- New evidence revealed during hearing for man accused of murdering Tara Grinstead
- Mayor Reed's former press secretary criminally charged with open records violations
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}