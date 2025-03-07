Body found in GA woods, foul play suspected

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies and GBI agents are investigating are a body was found in the woods near the Oglethorpe-Clarke county line.

On Feb. 25, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from someone who found a body off Double Bridges Road.

Deputies arrived and confirmed there was a dead man in the wooded area near the road. The sheriff’s office said it does suspect foul play.

The GBI took the body to its medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Investigators are not releasing the victim’s name until the family is notified.

No information about a suspect or suspects has been released.

If you have any information about the case, you can submit an anonymous tip here.

