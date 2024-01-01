Black churches in metro Atlanta host watch night services to bring in the New Year

ATLANTA — Thousands of black churches across the country and throughout Metro Atlanta hosted ‘watch night services’ to bring in the new year.

The service is where churches celebrate the new year, right before midnight.

Thousands of people packed the House of Hope Atlanta for their annual ‘watch night service.’

Senior Pastor E. Dewey Smith Jr said watch night services are a staple in the black church.

“Even though it’s not as connected to the history as I think it should be, I do still think it promises freedom. Those who have been bound from past hurt and past trauma. A new year, a new calendar, and hope,” said Pastor Smith.

Smith said the watch night services date back to slavery.

“Watch night service is unique to African Americans. It dates back to 1862. It was a gathering of African American slaves who were anticipating the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by Abraham Lincoln, which was going to go into effect January 1, 1863. The slaves would gather in worship and prayer in hoping and expectation that that document would be signed,” said Smith.

Pastor Smith is known nationwide for his illustrative sermons.

This year, he’s stepped things up a notch. He brought a gas pump and a motorcycle on the stage.

“Tonight’s whole theme is about refueling. Our theme for 2024 is reset,” said Smith.

It’s a message Pastor Smith said many can use in 2024.

