Bird flu found in south Georgia duck flock; estimated 30,000 birds to be killed to prevent spread

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that a duck breeding facility in south Georgia tested positive for Avian Influenza.

Located in Sumter County, officials said this is the first positive case of bird flu in a waterfowl flock in Georgia.

Bird flu does not pose a risk to food supply and none of the affected animals have entered the food chain.

“For the first time in 2023, HPAI has been confirmed in a commercial Duck breeding operation in Georgia,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said. “Our team of Animal Health Specialists responded immediately by quarantining the affected premises, beginning depopulation of all birds on site to prevent further spread of the disease, and they continue to monitor all other flocks within the control area. While HPAI does not represent a significant threat to humans or the safety of our food supply, its impact on poultry is devastating, and we’ll continue to work overtime with our partners at APHIS to protect Georgia’s poultry industry.”

The flock owner reported the case on Nov. 18 after ducks showed signs of neurological impairment followed by increased mortality. Samples were taken and tested at the University of Georgia’s Tifton Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The results were then verified by the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

In an effort to prevent the disease from spreading, officials said around 30,000 birds in the flock will be killed.

Officials are also monitoring nearby flocks to make sure the disease did not spread.

The announcement comes after similar cases were found in Alabama, Tennessee and Flordia in recent weeks. Officials identified the source as wild birds who went to the flocks and spread the disease.

Owners of poultry flocks are encouraged to report a sudden increase in the number of sick birds of deaths to the Avian Influenza Hotline at 770-766-6850.

