ATLANTA - Rain is returning to Georgia!
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today, and for the rest of the week.
You'll want to grab an umbrella before you leave the house today because you could start to see rain this afternoon.
We're using the best weather technology in the country to show you the hour-by-hour forecast on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
"Anywhere you go, you will be having the opportunity to see or drive through a shower," Minton said.
You will feel the high humidity, which is why there is an increased chance for rain.
The temperatures will be in the upper 80s for several days.
Rain chances begin to lower Sunday.
