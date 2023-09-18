Suspect identified in shootout with Ga. officers at busy intersection

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A suspect has been identified, just a day after being involved in a shootout with Georgia officers.

The Cartersville Police Department told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a crash on Highway 41 when they saw a man walking in the road with a gun.

When officers arrived, the man, identified as Shane Jacquez Barfield, 37, reportedly opened fire on the officers, and authorities shot back.

A witness told Channel 2 Action News that this was the moment they started recording with their cell phone.

“I thought it was a normal high-speed chase. ‘I heard them screaming, ‘Get on the ground. Get on the ground. Put your hands on the ground,’” they told Spruill.

In the video, rapid gunshots can be heard followed by a plume of white smoke that could be seen coming from a white car.

Channel 2 Action News cameras saw several bullet holes in the front window shield of the car.

“The initial shot was just one and then when I saw the police shooting, it could be like 15-20 I heard,” the witness explained.

No injuries were reported.

Barfield was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a Peace Officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

