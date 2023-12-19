Metro city warns residents about pet safety after coyotes seen running loose

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville Animal Control is warning residents to keep an eye on their small dogs and cats after several reports of coyotes running loose in parts of the city.

Animal control says coyotes pose little to no threat to people. However, they can attack small dogs and cats.

Animal control officials also asked people to not leave food outside for pets, as it attracts coyotes and other wildlife.

It is unclear whether any dogs or cats in the area have been seriously injured due to a coyote attack.

