Georgia Lottery player hits Fantasy 5 jackpot, wins record-breaking $2.49M prize

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia Lottery player in Cartersville hit it big recently, hitting the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

On May 9, after 13 consecutive draws, the winner scored a jackpot of $2,488,184. It’s the largest jackpot win for the game since it launched in 1994.

The winner bought the ticket at Food City on Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Cartersville and matched all five of the winning numbers, which were 06-12-22-26-27.

The previous record-holding jackpot was won on Sept. 17, 2020, when a player in Claxton won $2,394,862.

Another player won nearly $100,000 playing 50X The Money Quick Win on May 9.

Winners have 180 days to collect their prizes. Proceeds from Powerball, Keno! and Diggi Games benefit the state’s education system.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group