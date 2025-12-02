GBI investigating shooting involving officers in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says agents have been called out to a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Bartow County.
The shooting was reported on the GA-20 Spur.
The shooting was reported on the GA-20 Spur.
The GBI says they were requested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
Details on the shooting and if anyone was injured have not been released.
