GA police looking for man they say intentionally set fire to corner store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Cartersville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who intentionally set fire to a corner store.

Police say on Sept. 18, CPD officials responded to 308 N Tennessee Street in Cartersville for a structure fire call.

The address corresponds to Tienda Rincon Guatemalteco or the Guatemalan Corner Store.

During the course of the investigation by the Cartersville Fire Department, they concluded the fire was set intentionally and handed their findings over to CPD.

CPD has identified a person they believe may be responsible for setting the fire and are asking anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 770-607-6230.

