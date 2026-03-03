Despite concerns, Bartow County officials say there is no parvovirus outbreak and county facility

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Responding to what was said to be recent concerns about parvovirus at the Bartow County Animal Control facility, county officials said there is no parvo outbreak.

Addressing those concerns, county officials said they wanted to “provide clear, accurate information and reassure the community about the steps” it takes to prevent parvo outbreaks at the county animal shelter.

The county said each month, the department receives animals from a wide variety of circumstances, including strays, eviction-related surrenders and cases where living conditions are unsafe or unhealthy for the animals they take in.

“In most of these situations, animals arrive with unknown medical histories or without prior veterinary care,” the county said. “As a result it is not uncommon for an occasional intake to arrive already ill, including with parvovirus.”

To that end, officials said the recent parvo cases seen at BCAC are “typical of any animal shelters,” adding that Georgia Department of Agriculture staff confirmed the county’s parvo rate “remains among the lowest in the state.”

When brought to the county facility, every dog is vaccinated for parvovirus, officials said. There are also sanitation protocols and isolation protocols in place to protect animals in their care.

“In addition to vaccinations, any dog showing signs of abnormal or concerning behavior is promptly tested for parvovirus,” the county said.

