Deputies shoot, kill man during death investigation; GBI investigating

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies shot and killed an armed man during a death investigation Monday, the Bartow County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and investigators executed a search warrant around 4:50 p.m. at a home on GA-20 Spur in Cartersville and said Dylan Burl Rice, 39, refused to come out.

Flashbangs were fired into the home, and Rice got out through a back door and was holding what appeared to be a rifle, officials said in a statement.

They said Rice pointed the weapon at law enforcement officials after less-lethal foam and pepper rounds were used to try and stop him, and deputies shot and killed him.

Investigators later determined Rice was holding a pellet air rifle. No deputies or other officials were injured.

The sheriff’s office requested Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

An autopsy will be completed on Rice at the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office, and the results of the GBI investigation will be provided to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Members of the State Fire Marshals’ Office joined Bartow County deputies when they served the search warrant.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was at the scene during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. A witness said they had heard what sounded like a flashbang grenade at the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group