Mass shooting at Atlanta airport thwarted by would-be shooter’s family

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting and police say his family was key to his capture.

Billy Joe Cagle, 49, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats. Authorities discovered a semi-automatic weapon and 27 rounds of ammunition in his truck after his arrest.

Police said Cagle walked through the doors of the South Terminal of the airport at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

They believe he was headed towards a TSA checkpoint. Law enforcement said it was the quick thinking of the suspect’s family and actions of the officers that saved lives.

Surveillance cameras show him walking inside and looking around. According to investigators, Cagle appeared to be preparing to carry out his mission to shoot up the airport. They said he shared his plan on a social media live stream.

“It’s very shocking because we all want to be safe when we travel,” traveler Shetonjela Barber said.

Passengers flying into the airport on Monday were surprised to learn that hours earlier, police stopped a potential mass shooting from happening inside the airport.

Leon Payne told Channel 2 Action News that he purchased Cagle’s Cartersville home five years ago.

“I talked to him a couple times I was cleaning the gutters out he was in the driveway and did he just have a mental break?” Payne said.

Atlanta police said they were contacted by Cartersville police at 9:40 a.m., who received a concerning call from Cagle’s family.

They said within 15 minutes, he was in custody.

“We are here today briefing you on a success and not a tragedy because a family saw something and said something,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

A lot of people are commending his family for immediately calling the police. Channel 2 was told that his family showed police a photo of him to help them make an arrest.

“The family, thank you for sharing. See say something did work, so we are standing here talking about a tragedy averted,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Channel 2’s Cory James attempted to contact Cagle’s family for a comment, but did not receive a response.

