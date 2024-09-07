Apalachee school shooting: NFL commissioner, wife donate to family of slain teacher, football coach

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife Jane have donated $10,000 to the family of one of the victims of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School earlier this week.

Richard Aspinwall, 39, was one of four people killed shots were fired inside the school on Wednesday morning. He was a math teacher and on the school’s football coaching staff.

The Goodells gave to an online fundraiser benefitting Aspinwall’s wife and two young daughters.

Aspinwall was affectionately known as Coach A to the football team and was beloved by fellow coaches and players past and present.

“I just wouldn’t expect somebody to hurt coach A,” former player Blake Carroll said.

“There’s a lot of really very masculine men crying their eyes out today because he was one of the best people I’ve ever been around,” said close friend Nick Bach.

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old Apalachee High School student, has been arrested and charged with Aspinwall’s murder, as well as the murders of three other people: teacher Cristina Irimie and students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

He is being held in the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

