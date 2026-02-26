Missing Georgia 9-month-old found; Amber Alert canceled

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The child at the center of an Amber Alert in Georgia on Thursday has been found, officials said.

The child was last seen around 10 a.m. at a residence located off Carla Court.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the child’s father, Cesar Martinez, had transported the baby to DeKalb County.

Law enforcement authorities in DeKalb County were notified and assisted in locating the child. The juvenile was safely located in DeKalb County and is safe.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, at the request of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office for the missing child.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080 or call 911.

