WSB-TV’s Stuff the Bus collects nearly 6,000 backpacks in landmark 20th year

ATLANTA — For the 20th year, WSB-TV and the metro Atlanta community joined forces to help jumpstart the school year for students in need.

Last year, your donations to Stuff the Bus helped fill nearly 1,600 backpacks. This year, your donations blew that out of the water.

At seven collection sites across metro Atlanta, you donated enough supplies to stuff 5,850 backpacks!

All of the backpacks go to students of the Children’s Restoration Network.

Your favorite Channel 2 Action News personalities spread out across metro Atlanta to help collect new backpacks and school supplies.

Just like on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, Fred Blankenship’s energy was contagious.

“Hey everybody, can we give it up for Beth for stuffing the bus! Woo!” Blankenship shouted from the Kennesaw location.

Everyone who came out had the same goal: helping students in need.

“My husband and I don’t have children, but we can help support children that are in need and I was really happy to go to the store and stock up and bring it out here,” Gretchen Hall said after visiting the Kroger in north Decatur.

“I want to be a blessing to the kids as they prepare to go back,” Renee Ruffin said after stopping by the Johns Creek location.

It wasn’t just people who donated, companies joined in as well.

Pulte Homes pulled up with a trailer to our Kennesaw location.

“It became a competition and each department was competing with the other department, and it just blossomed,” Jason Garrett with Pulte Homes described.

If you didn’t get to donate, there’s still time for you to get involved. Click here to donate online.

