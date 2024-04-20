Women Who Code, Atlanta-based tech nonprofit, unexpectedly shuts down

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based nonprofit aimed at helping women across the country navigate the technology industry has announced it is shutting down.

Women Who Code announced on Thursday that they would be dissolving the organization after a vote of the board of directors over funding issues.

The organization was first formed as a community group in San Francisco in 2011 before obtaining nonprofit status in 2013 and moving its headquarters to Atlanta in 2018.

After more than a decade of empowering diverse women to excel in technology careers, we are announcing the difficult decision to close Women Who Code. So much has been accomplished, but our mission is not complete.



In their more than a decade, Women Who Code says they have grown a community of more than 360,000 women across 145 countries.

They say they’ve hosted more than 20,000 community events, handed out more than $3.5 million in scholarships and shared more than 14,000 job opportunities.

“While so much has been accomplished, our mission is not complete and our vision of a tech industry where diverse women and historically excluded people thrive at every level is not fulfilled,” the organization wrote in its announcement.

Founding CEO Alaina Percival stepped down from her role in the organization in January, according to a post on the nonprofit’s website. Current CEO Julie Eberfeld was announced as her successor in the same post.

In the closure announcement, Women Who Code is encouraging its members to “continue to seek support from other like-minded organizations who authentically support the careers of women in the tech industry and keep inspiring each other as you navigate the industry.”

They did not comment the circumstances surrounding their financial issues.

