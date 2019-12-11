Woman breached security, tried to beat up student inside school, district says

ATLANTA - A mother is angry after she says a woman breached security, went into her daughter's classroom at an Atlanta high school and threatened to beat her up.
The incident happened Monday at Maynard Jackson High School.
The mother told Channel 2's Tom Jones that the woman's nephew accused her daughter of stealing his earbuds. Her daughter denied it.
She said the student called his aunt to the school to confront the girl. She said the woman took her daughter's book bag and they struggled over it before the woman finally gave it back and left.
