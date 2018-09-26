0 Woman accused of violent crimes missing from mental health facility

ATLANTA - A woman is considered a public safety threat but Channel 2 Action News has learned she is no longer in jail.

"This should not occur. It's something that's disturbing to me," said Fulton County jail commander Col. Mark Adger.

Camara Holloway has two aggravated assault charges pending dating back to 2012. We learned she is now missing after she was released to a group home and wandered off.

Adger says the jail loaned Holloway to the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities pursuant to a court order. A 2014 document Winne obtained said the court found Holloway presented a substantial risk of imminent harm to herself and others and "is in need of involuntary inpatient treatment."

Adger said just this week her family came to the jail looking for her. When the jail called DBHDD, he was informed she had been transferred to a group home and took off soon after.

Adger said his staff has identified 21 other defendants loaned to DBHHD where he has questions about how they are being held even if they aren't missing.

The chief jailer told Winne the judge, complying with the law, had periodically reviewed whether Holloway should remain hospitalized.

A December 2016 transcript indicates a witness said, "If she had the option to take her medications or not, her risk for violence would substantially increase."

An April 2018 court order suggested by then, "The defendant is not deemed to be a substantial risk of imminent harm to herself or others." It suggested Holloway no longer met certain legal criteria for inpatient civil commitment and DBHDD should seek an appropriate personal care home placement.

The problem, Adger said, is she is apparently no longer there.



