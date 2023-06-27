Which jobs pay the most, and least, in the Atlanta metro?

ATLANTA — In metro Atlanta, the top-paying jobs are almost all in the medical field.
Whether you break it into small bits, such as a top five, or more, such as top 10, or even top 25, nearly every occupation with high salaries in the area are related to medicine, according to the most recent Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BLS reports that as far as the whole state of Georgia, the best salaries, on average, were paid to neurologists.
Focusing on the Atlanta metro area instead, the best job to have for high pay in the area is being a surgeon.
So, on average, how much do surgeons, and other medical professionals in Atlanta, earn per year?
According to BLS, Atlanta area surgeons earn a cool $441,040 per year, and there are about 350 working in the area.
They’re followed by physicians and pathologists, who earn $343,380 per year on average, and non-pediatric eye doctors, who earn about $299,000 per year.
Emergency medicine physicians are next, earning close to $288,000, while family medicine physicians are earning an average of $280,740 per year.
It’s worth noting that these numbers are estimates, and some have wider ranges of potential error for the averages than others.
The BLS shows this potential variance through what’s called a mean wage RSE, or Relative Standard Error.
|Occupation
|Employment Population
|Annual Mean Wage
|Mean Wage RSE
|Surgeon
|350
|$441,040
|11.9%
|Physicians, Pathologists
|40
|$343,380
|20.1%
|Opthalmologists, except pediatric
|(not reported)
|$299,070
|17.2%
|Emergency Medicine Physicians
|510
|$287,840
|25.5%
|Family Medicine Physicians
|540
|$280,740
|12.9%
|Physicians, all other
|4,510
|$257,510
|6.5%
|Anesthesiologists
|820
|$247,480
|16.9%
|Chief Executives
|7,360
|$243,040
|3.2%
|General Internal Medicine Physicians
|890
|$241,730
|12.5%
|Airline Pilots, Copilots, Flight Engineers
|(not reported)
|$219,160
|6.3%
While it’s mainly doctors who make up the top-earning jobs in Atlanta, those earning the least that BLS has annual wage data for are a mix of caregivers, food service workers, hotel attendants, and other related jobs.
In Atlanta, dishwashers actually earn more than home health aides.
|Occupation
|Employment Population
|Annual Mean Wage
|Mean Wage RSE
|Dishwashers
|6,020
|$26,940
|2.4%
|Home Health and Personal Care Aides
|19,530
|$26,930
|0.8%
|Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers
|7,700
|$26,450
|3.2%
|Cashiers
|53,790
|$25,570
|1.2%
|Hosts and Hostesses, Restuarant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop
|8,730
|$25,500
|3.3%
|Cooks, Fast Food
|9,620
|$25,080
|3.1%
|Fast Food and Counter Workers
|62,470
|$24,230
|3.1%
|Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers
|1,340
|$23,840
|2.7%
|Ushers, Lobby Attendants, and Ticket Takers
|2,540
|$23,560
|1.8%
|Amusement and REcreation Attendants
|6,010
|$23,340
|1.0%
|Entertainment Attendants and Related Workers, all other
|500
|$21,580
|5.9%
