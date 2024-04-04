Where could the new MARTA in-fill stations go in Atlanta? Here are some potential spots

ATLANTA — MARTA will soon expand, adding new rail stations in the city of Atlanta along the existing tracks. One will be the first to connect the train directly to the Atlanta Beltline.

They’re called in-fill stations, meaning they would be added in between the current stations.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach attended the State of the City address in March where Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced plans to add the new stations. On Thursday, he learned from MARTA where those new stations could go.

It would be the largest MARTA rail expansion in decades adding four new stops.

Those in the surrounding neighborhoods who use the nearby Beltline are excited about the proposed development called Murphy Crossing with new MARTA stations sitting between West End and Oakland City.

“It would shorten the distance for people who live in this nexus and especially once they develop Murphy Crossing here…would be a real focal point for the whole neighborhood,” Dave Banta said.

MARTA CEO wouldn’t give specific locations or costs for the other three “in-fill stations” at a meeting last week. While officials would not rule anything out, they’re starting with locations already identified in 2017.

One proposed station would be on the Red Line at Armour Yard. On the south edge of Buckhead just off Interstate 95, the future Beltline will run along there and a new station would connect trail-to-trail.

Another possible in-fill station MARTA proposed years ago would be on the Blue Line at Hulsey Yards. It would be another future massive transit-oriented development along DeKalb Ave and another connection the Beltline’s Westside Trail near Krog Street.

That new station could sit between Inman Park and the King Memorial stops.

Other proposed in-fill stations include one at Joseph E. Boone Blvd on the Green Line between Bankhead and Ashby. The final one could be in Mechanicsville just south of downtown on the Red Line at McDaniel Street.

MARTA told Gehlbach the process for choosing the sites is only in its infancy.

