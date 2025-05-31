What were the most popular baby names in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Every year, the Social Security Administration releases its list of the most popular baby names.
For Georgia, the list came out and shows which names the most parents chose for their children in 2024.
Here are the top 10 baby names for Georgia boys in 2024:
- Liam
- Noah
- James
- William
- Oliver
- Elijah
- John
- Henry
- Asher
- Lucas
Here are the top 10 baby names for girls in Georgia for 2024:
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Emma
- Ava
- Isabella
- Mia
- Sophia
- Elizabeth
- Evelyn
Compared to the rest of the United States, there were some names that crossed into the top 10 for the country too.
However, the ranking of some names nationally was different than Georgia.
Here are the top 10 baby names for boys in the U.S. in 2024:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Theodore
- James
- Henry
- Mateo
- Elijah
- Lucas
- William
Here are the top 10 baby girls’ names for the U.S. in 2024:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Mia
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Evelyn
- Ava
- Sofia
