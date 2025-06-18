WATCH: Driver tells APD car was a rental after pounds of marijuana found inside trunk

ATLANTA — A registration violation led to the seizure of drugs and money, according to Atlanta police.

On June 6, officers pulled a car over along Northside Drive NW for a registration violation.

Bodycam video shows the officer speaking with the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Miguel Marsetti.

Marsetti told police the car was a rental. Simultaneously, APD said the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

The 33-year-old was detained and the vehicle was searched.

During the search, officers said they found over 10 pounds of marijuana, more than $4,000 in cash, a handgun and a vacuum-seal machine.

Marsetti was charged with the following:

Trafficking marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Failure to display the revalidation decal

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

