Crews respond to multi-home fire, part of busy road blocked off

ATLANTA — A morning fire in northwest Atlanta has appeared to destroy one building and charred two others.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at Etheridge Street NW and Pelham Street NW.

Video from Triple Team Traffic’s Mark McKay shows fire crews working to put out the fire. The video also shows crews closing part of Hollowell Parkway near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

You can see a number of fire trucks arranged around the block near the three structures as crews work to keep the fire out and hotspots contained.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department for more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police officers involved in crash that causes traffic jam on I-285

©2024 Cox Media Group