Want to own a piece of history? Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 71st stolen base up for auction

ATLANTA — This season, Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season.

While it’s not the base he made history with, you can now own his 71st and 72nd stolen base.

The base is being auctioned off to benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation and its community outreach efforts.

The second base was used in the first three innings of the Sept. 29 game against the Washington Nationals in Truist Park.

Before this season, no player in MLB history accomplished 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season. Acuña Jr. created that club in August in Colorado. In September, Acuña Jr. smashed his 40th home run to become the first player with 40 home runs and more than 60 stolen bases.

Earlier this month, the Baseball Writers Association of America unanimously rewarded his historic season with the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

At the time of this article’s writing, bids were nearing $6,000.

