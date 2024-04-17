Walmart first retailer to deliver live bait, starting with 154 stores in Georgia, company says

GEORGIA — Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer Walmart, currently the No. 1 company on the Fortune 500 list, announced Wednesday that they’d be the first retailer to offer delivery of live bait for fishers.

Angling for a big launch, Walmart announced they’d be starting the service in Georgia and bringing live bait delivery to 154 stores in the state.

Going forward, the delivery service will offer drop-offer and pick-up options for redworms, nightcrawlers and mealworms from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., including what Walmart calls a 90-minute “express option.”

The company said live bait can even be delivered dock-side, or anywhere with a deliverable address.

As far as why Georgia, Walmart said the state has been cited as being among the top 10 states for fishing in the U.S., according to FishingBooker.

The company said the service will be available at about 80% of all Walmarts in Georgia.

“Whether you need nightcrawlers or redworms, Walmart has you covered for all of your fishing needs with our new live bait offering, creating a hassle-free, one-stop shop for fishing enthusiasts,” said Alicia Anger, director of global communications for Walmart. “With warmer weather upon us, we are confident the convenience of our live bait pickup and delivery will be a true game-changer, helping our customers reel ‘em in from Lake Allatoona to Waters Creek and beyond.”

Walmart said the following options for live bait fulfillment are available:

Pickup: When the order is ready, the customer drives to the selected store, and an associate will load the items directly into their vehicle.

When the order is ready, the customer drives to the selected store, and an associate will load the items directly into their vehicle. Standard Delivery: When the order is ready, a driver will deliver the order to the customer’s desired location during their designated window.

When the order is ready, a driver will deliver the order to the customer’s desired location during their designated window. On-Demand Delivery: This option enables customers to have orders shipped and delivered by drivers on the Spark Driver platform within a three-hour window at a cost of $7.95-$9.95 (free for Walmart+ members).

This option enables customers to have orders shipped and delivered by drivers on the Spark Driver platform within a three-hour window at a cost of $7.95-$9.95 (free for Walmart+ members). Express Delivery: For an additional $10, express delivery will get the items to customers between 30-90 minutes (free for Walmart+ members).

To ensure safety for customers, Walmart said live bait will be handled by store associates and put into anti-contamination bags, similar to how produce and meat orders are handled.

