Vigil pays tribute to Iran’s martyrs amid US military action

ATLANTA — The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in a joint U.S. and Israeli strike has sparked intense global reaction, including here in Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was live along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside trail for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

On Sunday, as the United States and Israel entered a second day of airstrikes in Iran, members of the Iranian American Community of Georgia gathered along the Eastside Beltline for a candlelight vigil and photo exhibition honoring those killed in the escalating conflict.

Large format portraits lined the trail, showing the faces of victims, some as young as 15 years old. Red flowers were placed beneath each photo. Organizers said the flowers were chosen intentionally to symbolize young lives cut short.

Community members chanted and stopped to reflect as they walked the trail. Organizers described the exhibit as both a memorial and a call to raise awareness about the human cost of the conflict overseas.

Within the Iranian American community, emotions over the strike and the killing of the Supreme Leader are mixed. Some view it as a significant turning point, while others worry about the risk of further instability and violence.

“We do not want war and we do not want appeasement,” said Batool Zamani, president of the Iranian American Community of Georgia. “We believe there is a third option, which is recognizing the Iranian resistance and allowing the resistance to fight this regime. We did not want foreign intervention in the first place.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group