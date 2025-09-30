VIDEO: Man smoking cigarette robbed at gunpoint in front of Atlanta business

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in armed robbery from earlier this year.

Investigators said the robbery happened on March 26, around 12:08 p.m. at 3083 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. The address appears to be a retail plaza.

Authorities released surveillance video that shows the victim, a man, standing outside smoking a cigarette. He was then approached by two males in dark hooded clothing who robbed him at gunpoint before running away, police said.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSGA.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

