Video leads police to 3 suspects accused of stealing wire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police say surveillance video helped lead officers to three people accused of cutting and stealing wire in southwest Atlanta.

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According to the Atlanta Police Department, on June 8, officers were called to a report of downed wires near the 700 block of Cascade Ave. SW.

When officers arrived, they determined the wires had been intentionally cut and stolen.

Police said officers reviewed video footage of the incident and obtained a description of the suspect vehicle.

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Investigators later found the truck and conducted a traffic stop near the 1600 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW.

Those inside the truck were identified as Clifton Jackson, 62, Michele Ogletree, 57, and Willie Noltion, 62.

According to police, all three were charged with felony theft by taking and felony interference with government property.

Officers recovered the stolen wire from the truck, police said. The suspects were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

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