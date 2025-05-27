ATLANTA — WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are looking for a hit-and-run driver who hit a man who was crossing the street in Buckhead.

It happened on May 18, just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said the incident occurred in a crowded area in the 3000 block of Roswell Road, where it didn’t appear to be a crosswalk.

APD released surveillance video showing the man being hit by the car.

Witnesses say the car was a gray Tesla.

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with a right leg injury. His identity was not released.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta. You could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

RAW VIDEO: Driver hits man crossing busy Buckhead street

