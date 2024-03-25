VA office renamed after late Sen. Johnny Isakson, who spent career fighting for veteran’s rights

ATLANTA — The Veteran’s Affairs office in Northeast Atlanta is now officially the Sen. Johnny Isakson Veteran’s Affairs Center.

A bipartisan bill renamed the VA’s regional office in honor of the late senator who was a Georgia Air National Guard veteran and served in both the Georgia House and Senate before becoming a U.S. Senator in 2005.

“All the support, all that dad did for veterans, having that be recognized today, it’s a real honor and it’s really touching. So, thank you,” Isakson’s son John Isakson said.

Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced the bill in 2022 to rename the facility in honor of Isakson.

“Senator Isakson was committed to Georgia’s veterans and military families, and he was committed to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to do what’s right for the Nation and for Georgia,” Ossoff said. “It was an honor to help lead this bipartisan effort to rename the Atlanta Regional Office as the Isakson VA Atlanta Regional Office in recognition of Senator Isakson’s extraordinary service.”

Sen. Isakson was chair of the U.S. Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committee from 2015 to 2019, when he retired.

