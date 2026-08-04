US senators get $3.3 million for rural water emergencies after hurricane damage

GEORGIA — U.S. Sens. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced that $3.3 million in federal funding was awarded to support clean water emergency response efforts in rural Georgia.

In a statement, the senators said the investment is meant to protect community water supplies and public health following natural disasters.

The funding comes from the American Relief Act of 2025, which is focused on helping communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton by preventing infrastructure failures.

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Those potential failures include sewer overflows and backups that can pose immediate threats to public health.

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority will manage the distribution of the $3.3 million.

A portion of the funding will be issued as a subaward to the Georgia Rural Water Association.

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Warnock’s office said the resources are expected to support infrastructure repairs, facility operations and the establishment of emergency monitoring capabilities.

These activities are designed to alleviate clean water emergencies for systems that provide drinking water to local residents.

“After a natural disaster, the last thing Georgians should have to worry about is if their water is safe to drink,” Warnock said. “I’m proud that federal funding is on its way to Georgians on the ground to provide the resources they need to deal with any emergencies that could impact access to clean, safe water.”

Senate staff for Warnock and Ossoff said the funding was the result of cooperation between Republicans and Democrats to address critical utility needs.

“Clean, safe, healthy drinking water is not a luxury — it’s a necessity,” Ossoff said. “Bringing Republicans and Democrats together, we’re delivering these resources to help improve Georgia’s water infrastructure after storms like Hurricane Helene.”

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