Unprovoked attack leaves victim fighting for his life at Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of carrying out an unprovoked assault that left a man in a coma.

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Atlanta police responded around 3:50 a.m. on July 21 to a reported assault in the 600 block of Evans Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple injuries following a physical fight. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains unconscious.

Investigators say the victim was attacked by a man in what they believe was an unprovoked assault.

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Police have released surveillance photos and video of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue working to identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSGA. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.

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