Uber driver, passenger shot in quiet Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — A double shooting left an Uber driver and passenger hospitalized Thursday morning.

It’s the first time a shooting has happened in the area near where Buckhead meets Cross Creek and Underwood Hills neighborhoods.

“It woke me out of my sleep, you know?” Bryan James told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

He said first he heard what sounded like men arguing outside his apartment on Noble Creek Dr. around 5 a.m.

“I could hear him screaming. I could hear him cursing,” said James.

Then he said he counted 10 gunshots.

This marks 274 aggravated assaults involving guns in the city of Atlanta this year, according to police data.

It’s the first time gun violence has spread to this area this year.

In this case, APD said evidence shows an Uber driver was dropping off three people at the apartment complex when a dispute escalated to shooting.

Bullets hit the driver and one of the passengers.

Police said the driver sped off and flagged down help in the middle of Collier Rd. NW.

The passenger showed up at the hospital on his own. Police said both survived.

They detained the man who showed up at the hospital and two others who rode in the Uber with him.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday night, police had not announced any arrests.

Uber said in a statement:

“What this driver went through is terrifying, and our thoughts are with him as he recovers. We removed the rider’s access to the Uber platform and stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”

Uber said it has a team of former law enforcement professionals, including former FBI, Secret Service and Department of Defense, around the globe who are on-call to work with police 24/7 to respond to urgent needs and assist both proactively and reactively with investigations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group